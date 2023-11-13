This year’s Remembrance Day Service at Lynn Minster was particularly poignant, with wars currently raging in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine.

Bishop of Lynn The Rt Rev Dr Jane Steen talked of the conflicts and the need for peace during her sermon on Sunday.

St Margaret’s Church was busy for the special service, with officiant The Rev Canon Dr Mark Dimond and readings from Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk Lady Georgina Roberts and Deputy Mayor of West Norfolk Paul Bland.

Wreath laying at Tower Gardens in Lynn

In the congregation were service and ex-servicemen, members of the emergency services, cadets and local politicians.

Before the church service, the annual wreath-laying ceremony took place at Tower Gardens in Lynn, with a civic procession making its way from the Town Hall.

Solemn music was played by Lynn Town Band, whose bugler also played The Last Post before two minutes’ silence.

Wreaths were laid by dignitaries including Cllr Bland and local MP James Wild, the three Armed Services and their associations as well as the United States Air Force, the Police, Fire Service and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, religious organisations, Royal British Legion branches, Sea, Army and Air Cadets, Scouts and Girl Guides, clubs and charities.

On Saturday – Armistice Day – a Remembrance Walk was held from Lynn’s Hardwick Road Cemetery.

Those on the Remembrance Walk

Remembrance Walk organiser Stephanie Hull

