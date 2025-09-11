A wreath laying service commemorating the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain took place in Lynn’s Tower Gardens on Monday.

The battle saw the German Luftwaffe suffer its first major defeat during the Second World War at the hands of the RAF - arguably the turning point in the war, which would eventually lead to the victory of the Allies over the Axis forces.

The service, which was organised by the Royal Air Forces Association, was led by Canon Mark Dimond and was attended by Deputy Lord Lieutenant Gp Capt Stewart Blackburn, West Norfolk mayor Andy Bullen, the North West Norfolk MP James Wild, and representatives of the Armed Forces, police, cadets and veterans associations.

The Battle of Britain anniversary was marked in Lynn's Tower Gardens

It was followed by a reception at the Bridge for Heroes veterans charity contact centre, and also marked the start of the annual Wings Appeal.