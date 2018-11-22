Police and fire services called to gas leak in King's Lynn

The police set up an exclusion zone following a gas leak in King's Lynn today.

Fire services were called to a gas leak at Optima Stainless on the Hardwick industrial estate at 11.45am this morning.

Police evacuated the building at the time while an exclusion zone was set up.

Hamlin Way leading to the building has been blocked off

The road is currently blocked off but the train line remains open.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said the gas leak was "not too serious".