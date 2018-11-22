Police and fire services called to gas leak in King's Lynn
The police set up an exclusion zone following a gas leak in King's Lynn today.
Fire services were called to a gas leak at Optima Stainless on the Hardwick industrial estate at 11.45am this morning.
Police evacuated the building at the time while an exclusion zone was set up.
The road is currently blocked off but the train line remains open.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said the gas leak was "not too serious".
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.