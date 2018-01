Police are seeking witnesses to a burglary after an air rifle was stolen from a property in Jermyn Road in Lynn.

The incident happened on Wednesday between 10pm and 11pm.

Officers a keen to hear from anyone who may have any information, in particular four males who were seen acting suspiciously in the area between the times stated.

Anyone with information should contact DC Nichola Lane at King’s Lynn CID on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.