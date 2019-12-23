Police appeal after claims man 'kicked cars on busy King's Lynn road'

Witnesses are being sought after a man was reported to be kicking cars on one of the busiest routes in and out of Lynn on Friday night.

Officers say they were called to the Hospital Walk area at around 9.25pm after reports that one vehicle had been damaged.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Police received reports that a man, who was believed to be intoxicated, was walking along London Road in the direction of Southgates.

"The reports suggested he was kicking cars that were trying to manoeuvre around him in the middle of the road.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and have dashcam footage of the incident.

Witnesses are asked to contact PC Courtney Reid, of Lynn police, via the non-emergency 101 number.

