Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in Wiggenhall St Germans on New Year’s Eve.

A property in Mill Road was broken into between 10.30am and 4.55pm on December 31 and jewellery was stolen.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Chris Parnham at King’s Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.