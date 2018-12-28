Police appeal after man injured in second Christmas Day assault in King's Lynn

Detectives are appealing for information following a second Christmas Day assault in Lynn which left a man needing hospital treatment.

The incident took place close to the top of Loke Road at about 9.30pm on Tuesday, December 25.

Officers said the victim, a man in his late 30s, sustained an injury to his stomach which required hospital treatment.

Police news.

The offender was described as Lithuanian speaking, mid 30s, about 5ft 6ins tall and wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up.

He fled the scene via alleyways at the back of Cresswell Street.

Police said a woman in her early 40s was arrested in connection with the assault but was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Det Con Sarah Mitchell at King's Lynn CID on 101.

It comes following an appeal for witnesses to a separate assault in Lynn on Christmas Day, which left a man in his 20s with arm and facial injuries.

It happened between 6.15pm and 6.45pm after two men at the bus station at the Vancouver Quarter were verbally abused by a group of youths.

The incident then moved onto Oldsunway and St Ann's Fort, during which one of the men was also assaulted.

Three teenagers - two boys and one girl - all from the Lynn area, were arrested with the connection with the incident.

They were later released on police bail and are due to return to Lynn Police Station on Monday, January 24, 2019.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or who has information, should contact PC Emma Riches at Lynn Police Investigation Centre on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.