Police are appealing for information following an arson in King’s Lynn.

Officers were called at 12.55am this morning (Monday 13 September) to reports the front door of a property in Columbia Way had been set alight. No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at around the time of the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Sergeant Richard Moden on 101 quoting reference number 36/67234/21.

Firefighters were called to the scene. Stock image (50845814)

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.