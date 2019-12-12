Police appeal after teenage girl attacked in grounds of King's Lynn hospital

Witnesses are being sought over allegations a teenage girl was inappropriately touched by a man during an incident in the grounds of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Police say the girl was at a bus stop on the Gayton Road site at around 3.20pm last Wednesday, December 4, when the incident happened.

The man is described as being aged between 50 and 60 and of large build. He was also carrying a briefcase.

Police news (20063947)

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about it, is asked to contact PC Matthew Denyer at Lynn police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/85015/19.

Read more CrimeKings Lynn