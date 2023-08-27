Police are appealing for help to find a Lynn man who has been missing for three weeks.

Sam Maranzini, 25, has been missing from his home address in Parkway, Gaywood, since around Friday, August 4.

He is described as being of slim build, with short blonde hair, and around 5ft 10ins tall.

Missing Lynn man Sam Maranzini. Picture: Norfolk Police

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “Inquiries have been carried out in the local area but with the passage of time officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.”

Anyone who has seen Sam or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 491 of August 7.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.