Police appeal over Boxing Day raids on Watlington homes

Witnesses are being sought following a burglary and two attempted break-ins at homes in Watlington on Boxing Day.

Police say jewellery and cash were stolen from a house on Downham Road, between 11am and 9pm on Tuesday.

Attempts were also made to enter two other properties on Downham Road, though nothing was taken.

Det Con Marie Lloyd, of Norfolk Police, said today: “Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact me.

“I am particularly interested in speaking with the owners of a vehicle that was stopped on Downham Road at approximately 3.30pm with their bonnet up.”

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Lloyd on 101.