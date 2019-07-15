Home   News   Article

Police appeal over King's Lynn road rage incident

By Allister Webb
Published: 12:04, 15 July 2019
 | Updated: 12:05, 15 July 2019

Witnesses are today being sought following a suspected road rage incident on one of the main routes into Lynn.

Police say an altercation broke out between the drivers of a Jeep Cherokee and a Ford Focus ST on Edward Benefer Way at around 6pm last Sunday, July 7.

A wing mirror was smashed off the Jeep during the incident, though officers say no-one was injured.

Anyone who may have seen the incident, or how the vehicles were being driven prior to it, is asked to contact PC Maria Lambert, at Lynn police station via the non-emergency 101 number.

