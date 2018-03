Police have appealed for help to trace a wanted man from the Swaffham area.

Officers say Richard Duggan, 34, of no fixed abode, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his release licence.

He has links with the Sporle, Watton and Swaffham areas.

Anyone who may have seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.