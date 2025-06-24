Spray painting on a wall may have seemed funny at the time for a 65-year-old, but Peter Lowe certainly was not laughing in the dock last Thursday.

He admitted causing the criminal damage, writing “Pete” along with a “smiley face” on a wall of Holkham Holiday Park, back on March 11.

It does not end there for Lowe, though, as he had also stolen two bikes in Norwich and went back to Wells-Next-the-Sea, despite being banned from doing so.

Numerous offenders appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Find out more about Lowe, as well as other offenders in court last week, below…

Pig farmer who committed ‘very serious’ drink-driving offence has ban reduced

A drink-driver who was banned for an “extremely serious offence” has had his disqualification reduced following an appeal.

George Warden, of Reid Way in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, claiming he is “not the same person as before”.

The court heard that back in February 2023, Warden was seen weaving from left to right in his Audi A4 while travelling at 65mph on a 30mph road.

Magistrates described the matter as an “extremely serious driving offence”, which is not the first for Warden - who was also convicted of drink-driving in 2020.

However, the bench decided to reduce his disqualification by nine months, meaning that he can drive again on April 19, 2026.

Man threw cocaine in bush and hid cannabis in a packet of Scampi Fries

An uninsured driver threw cocaine into a bush and tried to conceal cannabis inside a crisp packet.

Shane Francis, 42, of Elizabeth Close in Hunstanton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted five offences.

Francis pleaded guilty to having both Class A and Class B drugs in his possession, as well as driving without a licence or insurance.

Eight points were added to Francis’ licence, leading to him being disqualified from driving for 12 months due to ‘totting up’.

He was also fined £280, and will pay a victim surcharge of £112 and £40 in court costs.

37-year-old threatened to ‘kick off hard’ and assaulted two police officers

A 37-year-old who assaulted two police officers while in an angry state threatened to “kick off hard”.

James Hayes appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker as well as attempting criminal damage.

The court heard that the offences began in Dereham, before leading into Lynn when Hayes was taken to the town’s Police Investigation Centre.

An all options pre-sentence report will be carried out before Hayes learns his fate. He will return to the Lynn court on August 12.

‘Struggling’ father stole groceries and phone cables from supermarket

A “struggling” father who stole groceries and phone extension cables has been ordered to pay compensation.

Jamie Phillips, 35, of Cox Way in Manea, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted stealing various items from Tesco in Downham.

On May 19, Phillips entered the store with a young child and started filling a bag with items.

Meat, fish, electrical items - including seven phone extension cables - and a toy were among the items placed in the bag. They were valued at a combined £144.93.

Phillips was ordered to pay back £144.93 in compensation to Tesco and cover £40 in court costs.



Prolific offender who is barred from town centre caught visiting bank

A prolific offender who is banned from Lynn’s town centre was back in court after trying to visit his bank.

Paul Pentelow, 47, of Lion’s Close in Southery, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, after spending a night in the cells.

On Wednesday, Pentelow, who was banned from entering Lynn town centre for two years, breached his order by visiting his bank.

Magistrates considered Pentelow’s night in custody sufficient punishment for breaching the order.

He was also ordered to pay £40 in court costs.

Bike thief vandalised holiday park wall with ‘smiley face’

Peter Lowe, of no fixed address, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted criminal damage at Holkham Holiday Park.

He also admitted visiting Wells on March 11, despite being banned from doing so.

During the hearing, Lowe was additionally sentenced for stealing two bikes in Norwich.

The court heard that Lowe was seen on March 11 spray painting the word “Pete” alongside a “smiley face” on the wall of the Holkham holiday campsite.

He was ordered to pay a total of £723.20 in compensation to cover the spray paint damage as well as the price of the two bikes he stole.



