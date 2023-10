Police were called to a three-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Lynn this morning.

Officers responded to reports of the collision on the A148 Grimston Road in South Wootton at 8.30am.

The road is partially blocked between the Knight’s Hill roundabout and ASDA and there are delays due to queueing traffic.

The A148 Grimston Road in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

There are no reports of injuries, police have confirmed.