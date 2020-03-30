Police were called to break up a barbecue gathering in North Lynn at the weekend, which was alleged to be flouting the rules on gatherings of people during the coronavirus crisis.

Gatherings of more than two people who are not from the same household are banned as part of the lockdown imposed by the government last week.

And officers have today that people who persistently flout the rules will face consequences over the coming weeks.

Units were alerted after up to 30 people were reported to be at a house in the Loke Road area on Saturday afternoon.

A witness said the party was stopped by police and ordered to be dispersed and guests left quietly.

The man who called the police said he was impressed with their prompt actions.

“The police ought to be praised for taking this so seriously,” he said. “Those who held the event should be ashamed of themselves. It shows no consideration for others.”

Norfolk Police today confirmed they had attended an address in North Lynn at around 4.15pm on Saturday, but said only four people had been present when they arrived.

A spokesman said those present were advised about the requirement for social distancing.

He added: “We’re still working on the principle of engagement and explaining to people, but persistent offenders will end up getting fines.”

