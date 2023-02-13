Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Police called to a collision between a Fiat Van and a Ford Fiesta at King's Lynn's Pullover Roundabout

By Molly Nicholas
-
Molly.Nicholas@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:01, 13 February 2023
 | Updated: 16:03, 13 February 2023

Police were called to reports of a two-car collision on the westbound exit of Lynn's Pullover Roundabout this afternoon.

Officers were sent to the scene following the crash at 2.18pm, between a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat van.

The road was closed for just under an hour, and reopened at 3.10pm.

It was reported that one person suffered minor injuries.

Accidents Human Interest Kings Lynn Traffic and Travel Molly Nicholas
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE