Police called to a collision between a Fiat Van and a Ford Fiesta at King's Lynn's Pullover Roundabout
Published: 16:01, 13 February 2023
| Updated: 16:03, 13 February 2023
Police were called to reports of a two-car collision on the westbound exit of Lynn's Pullover Roundabout this afternoon.
Officers were sent to the scene following the crash at 2.18pm, between a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat van.
The road was closed for just under an hour, and reopened at 3.10pm.
It was reported that one person suffered minor injuries.