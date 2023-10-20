Home   News   Article

Police called to crash at King’s Lynn’s Southgates roundabout involving cyclist and car

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 14:02, 20 October 2023

Emergency services have been called to a crash between a cyclist and a car in Lynn this afternoon.

Police responded to reports of the collision – which they said involved a cyclist and a parked car – at the Southgates roundabout at around 1.35pm.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said the road is currently blocked and the ambulance service had also been called to the scene.

The Southgates roundabout in Lynn
The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been approached for comment.

According to the AA Route Planner and reports on social media, traffic is currently queued up between the Southgates roundabout and the A148 London Road.

