Crash on King's Lynn's Gaywood Road near junction with Tennyson Avenue as drivers advised to find alternative routes

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 13:42, 14 October 2022
 | Updated: 13:54, 14 October 2022

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash on a busy Lynn road this afternoon.

Police, fire crews and paramedics have been sent to the scene of the collision on Gaywood Road near the junction with Tennyson Avenue, which was reported at about 1.08pm.

A police spokeswoman said the road is currently blocked and motorists are being advised to look for alternative routes.

Gaywood Road with the junction with Tennyson Avenue in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps
It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the crash.

