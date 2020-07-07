Police called to North Lynn 'stabbing' incident
Published: 13:54, 07 July 2020
| Updated: 14:24, 07 July 2020
Emergency service have been called to a stabbing near the Kingsway Pavillion in North Lynn today in which a man has been left with serious injuries (Tuesday, July 7).
A man has been arrested following the incident this afternoon.
Officers were called at 12.35pm to reports that a man had been stabbed in Riversway.
Read moreCrimeKings Lynn
More by this authorBen Hardy
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)