Police called to North Lynn 'stabbing' incident

By Ben Hardy
Published: 13:54, 07 July 2020
 | Updated: 14:24, 07 July 2020

Emergency service have been called to a stabbing near the Kingsway Pavillion in North Lynn today in which a man has been left with serious injuries (Tuesday, July 7).

A man has been arrested following the incident this afternoon.

Officers were called at 12.35pm to reports that a man had been stabbed in Riversway.

