Police called to public disorder incident in King's Lynn
Published: 15:41, 12 March 2019
| Updated: 16:08, 12 March 2019
Police have been called to an ongoing incident of public disorder in Lynn's Tuesday Market Place this afternoon (Tuesday, March 12).
Officers were seen restraining a man in the road before transporting him to a police van.
It is believed the people involved in the disturbance had been at a nearby wake at a licensed premises.
The crowd spilled out along Page Stair Lane and numerous punches were thrown.
At one point, one of the people was seen to take shelter in a nearby office, as the disturbance continued outside.
A total of four police vehicles were called to the scene, and at least one person was arrested.