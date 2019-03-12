Police called to public disorder incident in King's Lynn

Police have been called to an ongoing incident of public disorder in Lynn's Tuesday Market Place this afternoon (Tuesday, March 12).

Officers were seen restraining a man in the road before transporting him to a police van.

Police responding to an incident on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. (7732594)

It is believed the people involved in the disturbance had been at a nearby wake at a licensed premises.

Police responding to an incident on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. (7732596)

The crowd spilled out along Page Stair Lane and numerous punches were thrown.

Police responding to an incident on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. (7732598)

At one point, one of the people was seen to take shelter in a nearby office, as the disturbance continued outside.

A total of four police vehicles were called to the scene, and at least one person was arrested.