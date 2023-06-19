Police were called to reports of a robbery at a town store at the weekend.

Officers attended the Costcutter store on Wisbech Road in Lynn yesterday at 7.07pm, with four police vehicles parked outside at one stage.

A man at the scene reported that he had been approached by another man, who made threats of violence and demanded he hand over alcohol he had just purchased.

The Costcutter store on Wisbech Road, Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

While officers were dealing with the incident, a teenager was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

He was taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning, and has since been released on police bail.

Enquiries into both matters continue.