Police were called to Lynn town centre after a man was seen with a knife.

A police car was seen parked in the middle of High Street at 11.43am on Saturday.

A man had been seen to take a small flick knife from his pocket before putting it back.

Police presence was seen on Lynn's High Street on Saturday morning

After being called, officers arrived at the scene and spoke to the man while examining the knife.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Police said: “Officers spoke to the man, examined the knife, which was small and within permitted specifications, and had not been used in a threatening manner.”

No arrests or charges were made.