Police called to King’s Lynn High Street at the weekend following reports of a man with knife
Published: 11:42, 16 June 2025
Police were called to Lynn town centre after a man was seen with a knife.
A police car was seen parked in the middle of High Street at 11.43am on Saturday.
A man had been seen to take a small flick knife from his pocket before putting it back.
After being called, officers arrived at the scene and spoke to the man while examining the knife.
A spokesperson from Norfolk Police said: “Officers spoke to the man, examined the knife, which was small and within permitted specifications, and had not been used in a threatening manner.”
No arrests or charges were made.