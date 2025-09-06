Two men who could not remember their drunken street brawl have wound up in court.

Derek Maddern, 41, of Turbus Road in North Lynn, and Stephen Kent, 60, of Allinson Court in Lynn, both pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly when they appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Libby Smith said that police were called to the town’s railway station on July 7 following reports of an altercation.

The pair had a scuffle outside the Lynn station

The two men, who appeared unrepresented in court, told magistrates that they “didn’t really know each other” at the time of the offence.

Their scuffle saw Kent throw the first punch, which then led to the pair pushing and smacking one another.

Officers believed both were under the influence of alcohol as their speech was slurred and they were unsteady on their feet.

Each admitted that there was a fight, but could not remember exactly what had happened.

When magistrates asked what they “have to say for themselves”, Madderns said: “I am sorry, it won’t happen again.”

Kent added: “I can only apologise for my actions on that evening, it was just an unfortunate event.

“We didn’t set out to cause trouble.”

Maddern and Kent were handed a £40 fine each, and will both have to pay a victim surcharge of £16 and £40 in court costs.