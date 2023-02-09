Police were called to reports of a two-car collision at Lynn's Hardwick Roundabout this morning.

Officers were sent to the scene following the crash at about 8.59am.

The road was closed, as was part of the A149 heading towards the Hardwick.

The Hardwick roundabout

It is not believed that the ambulance service attended the incident.

The road was closed for recovery of the vehicles, but has since reopened.