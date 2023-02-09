Police called to two-vehicle collision at King's Lynn's Hardwick Roundabout
Published: 13:52, 09 February 2023
| Updated: 13:52, 09 February 2023
Police were called to reports of a two-car collision at Lynn's Hardwick Roundabout this morning.
Officers were sent to the scene following the crash at about 8.59am.
The road was closed, as was part of the A149 heading towards the Hardwick.
It is not believed that the ambulance service attended the incident.
The road was closed for recovery of the vehicles, but has since reopened.