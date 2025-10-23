A student who went on a late-night drink-driving joyride has been disqualified.

Kameja Vaitkute, 18, of Bure Close in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

She was pulled over by police on Austin Street at around 3.40am on September 20 in a BMW 1 Series after officers noticed her travelling at a very slow speed before suddenly speeding off.

Kameja Vaitkute was sentenced at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday

Tests revealed she had 51mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson said Vaitkute, who is currently studying Health and Social Care at college, hopes to go on to university and become a nurse.

“She has demonstrated nothing but remorse,” she said.

Magistrates handed Vaitkute a 12-month driving ban as well as a £130 fine.

She will also have to pay a victim surcharge of £52 and court costs of £55.

