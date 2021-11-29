A motorist staying in Gaywood has been banned for 40 months for his second drink-driving offence in two years.

Police saw a black Mercedes emerge from Methuen Avenue and head towards the town centre.

Prosecutor Anna Crayford told Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday: “The officer noted that the indicator was left on longer than you would expect and the vehicle was being driven quicker than the 30mph speed limit.”

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (53199006)

Tomas Alexsandravicias, 26, was pulled over in Winston Churchill Drive in Fairstead and his eyes were glazed.

After being arrested following a positive roadside test, he gave a reading of 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Alexsandravicias pleaded guilty to drink-driving on April 27 and the hearing was told he had a previous conviction for the same offence in September 2019.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell said: “He has chosen to commit this offence quite soon after a previous disqualification ended.”

He added: “He describes the fact that he goes back and forth to Lithuania quite often.

“He’s a carpenter by trade but he’s not working in this country at the moment.

“He lives with his mother. He says he has no income.”

The bench declined to offer Alexsandravicias, of Methuen Avenue, the chance to cut his ban with a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £105 costs plus a £34 victim surcharge.