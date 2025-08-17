Appearing happy and smiling is usually a good thing - but for a 21-year-old man, it led to his drug charge.

Endijs Doroskevics, of Westfields, in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to drug-driving an Audi A3 on February 9 this year.

Police stopped him at the Tesco petrol station on Wootton Road and noticed he was “very giddy” when speaking to them.

Endijs Doroskevics was stopped at the Tesco Petrol Station on Wootton Road. Picture: Google Maps

A drug swab then revealed he was on cocaine.

Doroskevics was arrested, and blood tests showed he had 732mg of Benzoylecgonine - a break down of the Class A drug - in his system. The legal limit to drive is 50mcg.

The 21-year-old, who declined legal representation, told the magistrates that he was just trying to get the vehicle back to his house.

“There is no excuse, I shouldn’t have been driving the car,” he said.

“I understand it was wrong, and I don’t plan on doing it again. I am sorry.”

He added that he started using cocaine with his friends, who he is no longer associated with, as now one of them is in prison, and instead has been focusing on the gym.

Magistrates handed him a 12-month community order in which he will complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

He has also been banned from driving for 24 months and will pay a £114 fine as well as £85 in court costs.