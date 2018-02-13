Police chase ends with car crash on A47 at Tilney

Two people have been arrested following a police chase along the A47 at Tilney which ended with an overturned crashed car.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Team were in pursuit of the vehicle for around seven minutes along the A47 at Tilney at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

On Twitter, they said: “Pursuit Tilney A47 assisted by King’s Lynn Police vehicle on stolen plates and containing large amounts of suspected stolen fuel. Vehicle lost control and crashed, no injuries. Both occupants arrested.”

Picture: N & S Roads Policing.