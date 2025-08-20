A police chief has defended donating thousands of pounds to a Pride event - despite her force not taking part because it would breach impartiality rules.

Sarah Taylor, the Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), gave £2,500 towards the Lynn and West Norfolk Pride parade which took place in town at the weekend.

This was despite the county’s officers pulling out of the event in the wake of a court ruling which said their participation would breach the duty of impartiality.

Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner Sarah Taylor has defended her decision to offer £2,500 to the Lynn and West Norfolk Pride parade. Picture: Jason Bye Photography

The Lynn and West Norfolk Pride group slammed that decision, describing it as a “huge step backwards”.

However, it received support from King’s Lynn Pride - a separate organisation - and the West Norfolk branch of the Women’s Rights Network (WRN).

Ms Taylor has told the Lynn News she believes people with protected characteristics must be “clearly supported”.

Crowds at the Lynn and West Norfolk Pride event at the weekend. Picture: Ian Burt

This follows a Supreme Court ruling that the term "woman" legally means a biological woman.

“As a PCC, I take my role as the elected representative for people across all our communities in Norfolk really seriously,” Ms Taylor said.

“In this role, I have the opportunity to fund grass root community groups and organisations to deliver a wide range of activities for both young and older people across the county.

“The decision to provide some financial assistance to King’s Lynn Pride was taken to support their needs at a time when funding had become difficult to source.

Many - including King’s Lynn Pride and the Women’s Rights Network - view Pride events as political. Picture: Ian Burt

“I am of the view that people with protected characteristics must be clearly supported, not least because the Supreme Court’s recent rulings on gender has made many people in the LGBTQ+ community feel especially vulnerable.

“An official process is in place to administer this funding and similar support to other community groups including, for example, to the Purfleet Trust.”

Ms Taylor’s decision to offer money to the Pride event will no doubt raise questions over whether taxpayer funds should be offered to groups which many view as political.

Police and Crime Commissioners have a lawful obligation to obtain value for money from their purchasing arrangements.

In the lead-up to the parade, WRN spokeswoman Ermine Amies said: “Policing must be impartial, lawful, and respectful of all communities - not aligned with contested political ideologies.”

A spokesperson from King’s Lynn Pride said: “We are very happy that the police will only be at the events of 16 August in an operational capacity. It is not appropriate for the police to lend support to political movements.”

Norfolk Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Chris Balmer issued a statement confirming that uniformed officers taking part in a Pride march is “a breach of the police duty of impartiality”.

In accordance with legal obligations and advice, the constabulary opted not to participate in Lynn Pride.

This included uniformed officers and police staff wearing constabulary-branded clothing taking part in the march or any accompanying Pride activity.

Officers and staff who were not on duty were told they could attend in a personal capacity.