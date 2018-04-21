Police chiefs to face public at Downham Market meeting

People in the Downham area will have the chance to quiz Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) and chief constable at a public meeting in the town next week.

PCC Lorne Green and chief constable Simon Bailey will hold the latest of their public question and answer sessions at the town hall on Monday evening.

Similar events have previously been held in Lynn, in conjunction with meetings of the county’s police accountability forum, which now take place at the force’s headquarters in Wymondham.

Around 60 residents attended the first question and answer session of the year in Watton last month and Mr Green hopes Downham residents will also turn out in force.

He said: “It is important I listen to any concerns people may have about policing and my new-style question and answer sessions are a perfect platform in which to do so.

“The Norfolk public has really bought into the Q&A events and I am very much looking forward to Monday evening.

“I hope Downham Market residents will welcome the opportunity to raise any views or concerns they may have face-to-face with myself and the Chief Constable.”

The session is due to start at 6pm in the town hall.