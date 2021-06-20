Police commissioner goes out on patrol in King's Lynn

Norfolk's new Police and Crime Commissioner has been out on the beat with officers in Lynn.

Giles Orpen-Smellie is only a few weeks into the job following his election victory last month.

But he's met officers, staff and local representatives as part of a tour of the county which he believes will shape the work of his three-years term.

Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie on patrol in Lynn with local beat manager PC Mike Hopkins (48363642)

Mr Orpen-Smellie said: "I will soon be launching my Police and Crime Plan consultation, asking the people of Norfolk about their priorities for policing in their communities, which will form a big part in setting the direction for policing in the county in the coming years."

"During the last few weeks, I have had the pleasure of meeting numerous officers, police staff and partners to find out more about the vital work going on in areas including community safety, criminal justice and victim support.

"A vital part of my job however is public engagement, and I have been very much looking forward to getting out and about with officers and learning first hand the daily challenges they face and their key work with local communities.

Norfolk Police and Crime Commssioner Giles Orpen-Smellie with officers outside Lynn's police station (48363639)

"It was equally a pleasure to meet with members of the public to hear what matters most to them about crime and policing, in this case in the King's Lynn area."

During his visit on Thursday, Mr Orpen-Smellie met district commanders, went out on patrol with officers and met councillors to discuss a known hotspot for anti-social behaviour in Reffley Woods.