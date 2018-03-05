Police commissioner thanks local heroes across West Norfolk

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner has expressed his gratitude towards officers’ bravery during last week’s wintry weather.

Officers across West Norfolk braved icy roads and snow drifts to keep residents safe when the ‘Beast from the East’ ‘and Storm Emma stuck the region last week.

Georgia Johnston with her snowman in Hunstanton. By Samantha Shingles

The teams tirelessly reported road issues and were reminding residents to “only drive if it is absolutely necessary” as conditions worsened throughout the week.

It has been reported police across Norfolk responded to some 1,800 snow related incidents in just four days.

Police and crime commissioner Lorne Green said: “The recent weather conditions have been treacherous and challenging, with their impact felt by everyone, and not least by the most vulnerable in our communities.

“But, while incredibly difficult, those conditions have shown the Norfolk community at its finest.

Aidan and Leah playing in the snow in Sedgeford. By Gemma Beagles

“To all our emergency services and the members of the public whose brave, kind and tireless efforts helped get us through what were indeed extraordinary circumstances, I want to express my gratitude.

“I have sent a message of thanks to our police, but to everyone who played their part, thank you – all of you are local heroes and you did Norfolk proud.”