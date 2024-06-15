Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 70-year-old Lynn man who has been missing since Thursday.

John Thurston was last seen on Thursday evening at 10.30pm at an address on Portland Street in Lynn.

He was reported missing the following morning and through CCTV enquiries, officers believe he was seen walking on London Road at 11.13pm on Thursday.

John Thurston has been missing since Thursday evening. Picture: Norfolk Police

John is described as white, 5ft 9, of slim build, bald and has a beard. When last seen he was wearing a black t-shirt, black Adidas joggers, trainers and might have a grey puffer jacket.

Police are concerned for John’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him or knows of his current whereabouts.

Anyone with any information about John’s whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting incident number NC-14062024-79.