The police have issued a new statement after John Boyd,77 of Downham has been missing for 48 hours.

Townsfolk and police have been searching tirelessly since the initial report.

Police are asking people in and around the Downham Market area to check their sheds and outbuildings regardless of whether locked or insecure, as he could be seeking shelter.

The latest images released by police of John Boyd,77 from Downham (54119995)

Chief Inspector Rob Button said: "We are concerned for John’s welfare given the circumstances. He has been missing for more than 24 hours now and given the temperatures outside, along with the fact he is vulnerable, he could be feeling quite scared.

“We have now released images of John in the clothing we believe he is currently wearing and would therefore urge members of the public to keep an eye out for him.”

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace missing man John Boyd in the Downham Market area as they are "increasingly concerned" for his welfare.

John Boyd, aged 77 and of Wimbotsham Road was reported missing to police on Tuesday.

A number of resources have been deployed to help with the search operation, including assistance from Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue Team, two drones and police dogs.

John was last seen along Maple Road in Downham Market at approximately 7.30pm on Tuesday evening.

He is described as white, approximately 5 ft 9, of slim build with grey receding hair. He is believed to be wearing a green coat, tan coloured trousers and brown shoes.

Anyone who may have seen John or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident 210 of 4 January 2022.