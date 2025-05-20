Police have confirmed that their investigation into the suspected death of a missing man from Lynn is continuing .

Maris Ile, who lived on Highgate in Lynn, has been missing since November last year, and police believe he has been murdered.

Norfolk Police said today that “enquiries are ongoing” into his disappearance.

Maris Ile, a Latvian national, was reported missing on November 23 last year. Picture: West Norfolk Police

Their investigations led them to search an allotment in North Lynn, with work there concluding on March 21.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team declared the case a ‘no body’ murder investigation after enquiries over time led them to believe he had come to harm.

Maris, 54, was reported missing on November 23 last year, and enquiries established he had not been seen or heard from since November 20.

A forensic tent and multiple police vehicles were seen at the North Lynn allotments in March

He was a seasonal worker in the UK and regularly kept in touch with his family in Latvia.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of murder at addresses in Lynn, Norwich and Peterborough but have since been released on bail.

A man and woman in their 50s were arrested in Lynn, a man in his 20s was arrested in Peterborough, and two men, one in his 30s and the other in his 40s, were arrested in Norwich.

All five suspects were taken into police custody, where they were being questioned.

They have now been released on bail until June 11.

If you have any information about Maris’ disappearance, you can call the major incident team via Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/11508/25.

Alternatively, you can report anything online. The portal is also available in Latvian, Lithuanian and Russian.