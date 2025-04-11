Police have confirmed that investigations are continuing into the disappearance of a man who is presumed to be murdered.

Maris Ile, who lived on Highgate in Lynn, has been missing since November last year, and police believe he has been murdered.

Their investigations led them to search an allotment in North Lynn, with work there concluding on March 21.

Maris Ile, a Latvian national, was reported missing on November 23 last year

Norfolk Police has now confirmed to the Lynn News that officers are “continuing to pursue a number of lines of enquiry” into what happened to Maris.

A spokesperson from the police said: “Extensive searches have been carried out and officers are continuing to pursue a number of lines of enquiry established following a public appeal for information.

“Anyone with information regarding Maris' disappearance who has not already come forward can contact the Major Investigation Team (MIT) by phone or via the online portal.”

A forensic tent and multiple police vehicles were seen at the North Lynn allotments in March

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team declared the case a ‘no body’ murder investigation after enquiries over time led them to believe he had come to harm.

Maris, 54, was reported missing on November 23 last year, and enquiries established he had not been seen or heard from since November 20.

He was a seasonal worker in the UK and regularly kept in touch with his family in Latvia.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of murder at addresses in Lynn, Norwich and Peterborough but have since been released on bail.

A man and woman in their 50s were arrested in Lynn, a man in his 20s was arrested in Peterborough, and two men, one in his 30s and the other in his 40s, were arrested in Norwich.

All five suspects were taken into police custody, where they were being questioned.

They have now been released on bail until June 11.

If you have any information about Maris’ disappearance, you can call the major incident team via Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/11508/25.

Alternatively, you can report anything online. The portal is also available in Latvian, Lithuanian and Russian.