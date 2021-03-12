Police cordon in place following incident in King's Lynn town centre

Part of Lynn's town centre is cordoned off following an incident this morning.

A cordon is in place around an area of the bus station and St Dominic's Square and police are at the scene.

Shops in the area are closed and an eyewitness said buses and passengers were being directed away from the area.

The police cordon in the Lynn bus station (45084902)

Full details of the incident have yet to be disclosed, though one passer-by said they understood it was thought to relate to an unexplained medical emergency.

Another eyewitness said they saw an air ambulance land nearby in The Walks earlier this morning.

We'll bring you more details as we get them.