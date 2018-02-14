Police discover £49,000 of illegal tobacco after stopping driver in Wisbech area for using car with false plates

A male in his 30s was arrested yesterday (Tuesday) in the Wisbech area after his vehicle was stopped using false plates.

On board the vehicle were 850 packets of illegal tobacco valuing £17,000 and the vehicle was using found to be using red diesel illegally, all items were seized by Officers.

Further searches at the suspect’s home address revealed a further £32,000 of illegal tobacco products, five vehicles at the location also using red diesel, plus four large containers of red diesel all of which were also seized by Officers.

The investigation is ongoing and the suspect has been released pending enquires.

