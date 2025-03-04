A cannabis factory was discovered in a town property early yesterday morning.

After hearing about the “plant display”, police attended an address on London Road in Lynn where they discovered 70 cannabis plants.

A spokesperson for the police said the “carefully cultivating” plants inside the building were being “kept warm and watered”.

Police could not find anyone looking after them when we visited. Picture: West Norfolk Police

On their visit to the property, officers could not locate anybody responsible for the plants, and so took them back to their station.

Police are urging anyone with any information about who may be responsible, to get in touch with the team.

In a humorous social media post, West Norfolk Police said: “With the weather turning so Spring-like we thought we would have a look at a lovely plant display we’d heard about on London Road in King’s Lynn.

70 cannabis plants have been found in King's Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Police

“If you do know anything about who might be responsible for this horticultural display do get in touch with us – the same goes for any information about similar displays anywhere in the area.”