Police who stopped and searched a 40-year-old found that he had a total of five bags of drugs in his possession.

Andrew Coleman was stopped by officers on North Everard Street in Lynn on November 28 last year.

He appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted to having a total of 5.572g of amphetamine in his possession.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said that officers initially found three small bags of the class B drug in his possession, but once completing a second search at Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre, another two bags were found.

In police interview, Coleman, of The Wroe in Emneth, admitted that the drugs belonged to him and they were for his own personal use.

In mitigation, Andrew Cogan said: “As we have heard, he was interviewed and made full admissions.

“In personal circumstances, his wife isn’t best pleased with him after he got into this trouble.”

Magistrates, led by John Hare, gave Coleman a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26.