A police team from Downham has been sent off to "support and deter criminal activities" at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow.

Lynn police tweeted the news yesterday, as Glasgow prepares for the annual climate change conference.

More than 120 world leaders will gather in the first few days of the meeting.

Security and police presence will be high.

They will then depart, leaving the complex negotiations to their representatives, mainly environment ministers or similarly senior officials.

About 25,000 people are expected to attend the conference in total.

Climate researchers have been warning about the dire and increasing impacts of global warming for more than three decades, and for some, the CoP26 summit, set to begin on October 31, represents one final opportunity for the governments of the world to craft a collective plan to meet their most ambitious goals for curbing climate change.