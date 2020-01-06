Police disperse 10 people from King's Lynn town centre and arrest three, in 'busy' weekend shift
Published: 13:07, 06 January 2020
| Updated: 13:09, 06 January 2020
Police dispersed 10 people from Lynn town centre, following patrols of the area, including the bus station at the weekend.
A post on the King's Lynn Police Twitter account on Saturday morning said the team had experienced a "busy last shift", which also saw three people arrested.
Two people were arrested for breaching the direction and one man was arrested for failing to appear at court.
Read moreCrimeKings Lynn
More by this authorRebekah Chilvers