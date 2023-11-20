A 22-year-old was caught by police with three cannabis vapes in his pocket.

Jed Taylor, of Kingcup in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Prosecutor Qamar Iqbal explained that on July 30, police went to Taylor’s address on unrelated matters.

Jed Taylor had three cannabis vapes in his possession. Picture: iStock

Taylor admitted he had “weed vapes” in his pockets and disclosed that they contained cannabis.

In mitigation, Georg Sorrell explained that Taylor had been taking cannabis to help with his ADHD.

“That is not a good idea,” said Mr Sorrell.

The solicitor added that Taylor is currently out of work and said: “His mother tells me he is a great help at home and offers great support.”

Taylor was fined £80 for the offence and ordered to pay court costs of £145 and a victim surcharge of £32.