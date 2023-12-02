Police uncovered cannabis in the seat of a moped after its driver was involved in a crash.

Aaron Bussey, 31, of Wisbech Road in South Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday charged with possession of the Class B drug.

He pleaded guilty to the offence, which he committed on July 29 this year.

Police found cannabis in the seat of Aaron Bussey’s moped. Picture: iStock

Crown prosecutor Holly Postle told the court that on that date, police officers were speaking to Bussey when they found a “small bag” of cannabis in the seat of his moped.

He admitted that the 3.6g of the drug were his, and he was subsequently arrested.

Mitigating, solicitor Andrew Cogan described this as a “minimal amount”.

He told magistrates that Bussey – who had six previous convictions – had been involved in a crash prior to them discovering the drugs, although he was unable to confirm where he had sourced them.

Magistrates, led by Paul Redhead, fined Bussey £293. He will also pay £145 in legal costs and a £117 victim surcharge.