Police are investigating reports of three bicycles that were stolen in Lynn.

Two people have been arrested in connection with this, and two of the bikes have been returned to their owners.

Officers are still searching for the final bike, which is a black Carrera with bright blue writing on the crossbar and blue sections on the inner wheel – like the one below in the picture, but a different colour.

PC Smith, with the bike that was tracked down and given back to its owner

Police are asking the public to contact them if they see it on their travels by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 36/31116/25.

The pair who have been arrested have been released on conditional bail.