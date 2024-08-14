A 19-year-old from Fairstead is wanted by police for breaching his electronic tag and failing to answer bail.

Officers are appealing for help to find Povilas Zemlianskis, of Highfield.

It is believed that he may be in the Greater Manchester area.

Povilas Zemlianskis, 19, of Fairstead, is wanted by police. Picture: Norfolk Police

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall and has blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk Police quoting reference 36/CJ/10399/23.

They can do so by calling 101, emailing Alice.CROME1@norfolk.police.uk or visiting the force’s website.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.