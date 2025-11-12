Increased police patrols have been put in place amid concerns about crime and street drinkers at Lynn’s bus station.

Over the past few days, “several” drinkers have been banned from the town centre for 48 hours - while many have been told to stop riding bikes through the area, as it is a pedestrian zone.

Just today, five people have been handed dispersal orders in and around the bus station.

Lynn’s bus station is a hotspot for street drinkers. Picture: Google Maps

“We’ve been increasing our early evening patrols of Lynn town centre and the bus station over the past week,” a West Norfolk Police spokesperson said.

“We’ve heard from some of you that the clock change has added to you not feeling very safe and that street drinkers are continuing to cause problems during the afternoons and evenings.

“Our beat team are out there as often as they can be and our response officers (who deal with 999 and 101 calls) are also dropping in whenever they have time.

Lynn Bus Station

“If you witness anti-social behaviour please do keep reporting it to us - you can do it quickly and simply on our website if you find that easier than calling 101.

“The more reports we get the more resources we can give to the issue.”