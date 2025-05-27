Police have insisted there are no asylum seekers being housed in Lynn amid “online speculation” related to alleged incidents in the town.

West Norfolk Police has been forced to issue the statement following several social media posts about the perpetrators of various reported offences in The Walks.

Some of these have claimed that there have been problems with anti-social behaviour involving immigrants being housed in nearby hotels.

Various offences are alleged to have been committed in The Walks - but the police have stressed there are no asylum seekers being housed in Lynn. Pictures: Google Maps

However, West Norfolk Police’s statement said: “We are aware of online speculation which has caused some concerns locally.

“As police, our role is to protect everyone from harm. We will not tolerate any crime in our community and will respond where necessary.

“There are currently no asylum seekers being housed by the Home Office within King's Lynn.

“We will continue to monitor concerns in the community and would advise anyone who has been a victim, or witness to a crime, to contact their local officers.”

The Lynn News contacted the force for comment yesterday, asking for details on any offences which have been committed.