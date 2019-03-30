Police investigate report of rape in King's Lynn

Police are investigating after a woman reported being raped in Lynn last night (Friday, March 29).

Officers were on patrol in Norfolk Street shortly after 11pm last night when a woman approached them and reported that she had been raped in an alleyway off of the street.

A man, in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the incident and was taken to King's Lynn Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police news

He remains in custody and enquiries are continuing.

Police said, following the report, a cordon was immediately put in place around the area while initial enquiries were carried out, which has since been lifted.

Specialist officers continue to support the victim.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone that may have any information regarding the incident.

They are asked to contact Det Con Sarah Mitchell at King's Lynn CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.